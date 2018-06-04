DBKL to scrap 10 projects worth RM1b

Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said some of these projects were still in the tendering stage while some had not been tendered out. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will terminate 10 projects worth RM1 billion, said mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.

“DBKL has decided to reduce the number of these projects, which include roads and parking projects, and will also scrap the sports club projects,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Menara Ilham here, today.

He said some of these projects were still in the tendering stage while some had not been tendered out. — Bernama