See this new trailer for Kevin Hart’s ‘Night School’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Night School’ that stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming comedy Night School that stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Hart plays a promising salesperson whose life goes up in flames after a gas explosion at his shop. In search of a new job, he is forced to go back to school to get his GED where he meets Haddish as his unconventional teacher.

The film also stars Taran Killam, Romany Malco, Rob Riggle, Ben Schwartz, Yvonne Orji, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Anne Winters, and Keith David.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In order to marry his out-of-his-league girlfriend, unemployed salesman Teddy (Hart) wants to land a dream job in finance, a job that will hire Hart only if he finally graduates High School. With the wedding fast approaching, Hart joins a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes with a teacher (Haddish) who has the rare ability to see through Hart’s fast-talking, all in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.”

Night School is set for release on September 28. Check out the hilarious clip below but be warned of strong language: