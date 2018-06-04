Mat Sabu: I don’t even have time to fish, cook anymore

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks during a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Ever since becoming a defence minister, Mohamad Sabu admitted today that he has to give up part of his personal life — not merely time to spend with his family, but also his precious hobby of fishing and cooking.

Speaking to the press in a session today, the defence minister popularly known as Mat Sabu or Abang Mat, candidly told reporters how his new position will not allow him any time to indulge in his hobby.

“My hobbies? I don’t play golf but I love to cast my nets and catch fish. And then I like to cook my catch,” said the veteran politician.

“Some of it I preserve into ‘pekasam’ fish that I give as gifts to my friends,” he added, referring to a preserved fish dish, usually fried as a side condiment.

“I normally go fishing at streams, small rivers or private fishing centres. Now I don’t think I will have the time to go fishing anymore. The schedule is very tight. But... if I do have the time I think I still want to go fishing.”

The Parti Amanah Negara president said his appointment has been God’s will, and he had never expected to work closely with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad since they were once political rivals.

Now, after working with Dr Mahathir since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government, Mat Sabu finds he admires his new boss’ work ethics and diligence in executing duties.

“He is a good, hardworking man. He is 93 and he has so much energy, he doesn’t fit into the traditonal role of a 93-year-old. I’ve met some world leaders in Singapore and all of them voiced their admiration for Dr Mahathir.

“Some of them jokingly called him ‘the youngest prime minister’ in the world. And when it comes to our work and discipline we can’t lag behind him. We can’t admit that we are exhausted because he is 93 and he isn’t. Tun leads us by example,” said Mat Sabu.

He also complimented Dr Mahathir’s vast experience as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister for 22 years, voicing his confidence that the latter can steer the nation into the right direction and with the cooperation of the civil service the PH government will not be facing too many problems.

However, despite holding a Cabinet position the Penang born politician remains adamant on being himself and maintaining his so-called “Mat Sabu image” — that is someone who is still very approachable and grounded.

“I like to mingle with a lot of people. If I feel like dropping by a coffee shop after work, I will drop by. Meeting people is a healing process for me and if I don’t have that opportunity, I will feel burdened,” he said.

On a separate note, the jovial minister has also promised to prepare a meal for members of the media who covered him today but is not ready to cook for more than 20.

“I only specialise in one or two items, and then I think the media played it up. My speciality is my style of ‘nasi daging’ and mutton, lamb or fish curry. God willing one day I will cook for the media but please, I don’t think I can prepare for too many.

“I think I’m good with 20,” he said, with his trademark cheeky grin.