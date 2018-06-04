Malaysia to remain neutral state in South China Sea dispute, defence minister says

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu reaffirmed today Malaysia’s stance as a neutral state amid growing hostilities over the South China Sea.

Freshly returned from Singapore where he represented the country at the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue, Mohamad said he spoke about Malaysia’s wish to pursue peaceful solutions and keep Southeast Asia free from armed conflict with US Secretary of Defence John Mattis in a 20-minute four eye meeting.

“I had a good meeting with him. He has offered to cooperate with us on military training, particular for our officers and procurement. In return, I told him that Malaysia will continue on its concept of being a neutral state.

“We have also forwarded our request not to turn the South China Sea into a conflict zone. Having a difference of opinion and a dialogue is normal but the South China Sea should never be an armed conflict zone,” the minister better known as Mat Sabu said.

He related that he explained that the South China Sea and Malacca Strait are integral to regional and global trade in light of China's growth into an economic superpower.

Commenting on Mattis' speech which can be construed on being hardline towards China, Mohamad believed the issue can be resolved on the negotiation table.

“I think a conflict can be avoided and any differences can be resolved on the negotiation table. We need to avoid an armed conflict in the South China Sea. The US is already going to meet North Korea for a negotiation.

“I hope the tense situation between the US and North Korea won't transfer into the South China Sea and Malaysia must play an active role to ensure peace reigns in South China Sea.

“We all know that the nearby Straits of Malacca is the world's busiest trade route due to Chinese and Arab trade,” he said.