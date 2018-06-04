After Muar accident, Putrajaya to revisit deadly Genting crash report

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Putrajaya will revisit the Genting Highlands bus crash report and the recommendations that were made in the report in order to improve the safety of express busses nationwide, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Following a deadly bus crash involving two lorries yesterday in Muar which killed three people, Loke also said the government will also form a committee the monitor the implementation of the recommendations.

“There is no need for further study. I believe the Genting report is still relevant. We need a committee to monitor how far the 51 recommendations in the report had been implemented,” Loke told reporters during a press conference here.

While acknowledging that the cause for the crash is yet to be determined, Loke said that improving express bus safety remains a priority for his Ministry.

The Genting crash, which occurred in 2013, was the deadliest road accident in Malaysia’s history, and ended up claiming 37 lives.

He said the Cabinet will study other recommendations relating to road safety regulations.

“I will raise this in the next Cabinet meeting,” he said.