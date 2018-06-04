I told PM before meeting Sultans, said Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during an interview at his house in Bukit Segambut, Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — De facto PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had properly informed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of his appointments with the Rulers prior to their meetings.

Anwar related that he was asked to meet the Sultan of Johor immediately after his release from prison and later on the Sultan of Perak.

He said he told Dr Mahathir about his audiences with the monarchs and that there was no hidden agenda.

“I reported this to Mahathir because he is the PM so he should know. Before I went I to meet the Sultan of Johor, I told Mahathir. I told him before I met Raja Nazrin, I told him — why are people prying now?” he said in a live interview aired Invoke Malaysia’s Facebook page.

Anwar said his critics, including former information minister and Utusan editor Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin who had questioned his meetings with the sultans, were not doing the new administration any favour by making baseless speculations.

“Unless I am planning a coup with Umno and PAS and using the royalty’s influence, I think this kind of mentality cannot be subscribed to. If you have a reason to doubt, OK. But I have been slandered and imprisoned enough — let me have space to move around,” he said.

Anwar said that meeting the sultans was to have good ties between the royal institution and the government of the day.

“This is the first time in 60 years that they are facing a different government. This government was established against big propaganda that it was driven by DAP who wanted to erode the powers of the monarch and the Malays.

“I told them I them I would defend the sovereignty of the sultans and the royal institution,” he said.

Anwar said that he had not touched on the timeline for Dr Mahathir to step down and handover power to him, saying that the prime minister would be a “lame duck” otherwise.

“Let him have the space to govern now, and I will give him support. It’s also in my interest to have him establish a good government. In a way, there’s a blessing. The PM now is facing big challenges. There is a lot to do and change, and it is a huge task.

“I got away and I just need to support him now. He also wants to leave a good legacy,” said Anwar, who commended Dr Mahathir’s recent moves to rehabilitate the country’s economy and cost-cutting measures.

Anwar said there was some nostalgia involved when they met and spoke recently, and they reminisce over the time when Anwar was finance minister and deputy prime minister to Dr Mahathir and they made the “best of teams”.

“As much as I suffered since, I thought about it and I will give him all the support. Personal reasons do not trump the good of the country. His leadership is good for the country and I told the Sultans that things needed to be stable and strong during this transition,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said that the current administration also needed to be reminded that the people had voted for change and they must ensure that the “old Umno” which perpetuated cronyism and hoarding riches must not re-emerge.

“To do this, you must give reminders, ensure your people are disciplined and action be taken within the party and embolden agencies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to go after, not just old Umno guys but also PH members suspected to be involved in corruption,” he said.