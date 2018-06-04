Minister: Expect many employers to be charged for hiring illegal workers

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Human Resources in Putrajaya June 4 , 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran announced today that “many” employers are due to face the music for violating immigration laws to hire illegal foreign workers.

In a press conference today, the newly-minted minister said the new Pakatan Harapan government means business, and his officers have already begun cracking down on businesses which employ such workers.

“You would have seen 72 hours ago, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin got down somewhere,” he said, referring to the home minister who joined a raid by the Immigration Department recently.

“You will soon hear that many employers will be charged for violating laws,” he said, adding that the government has increased enforcement efforts to weed out illegal workers.

“The enforcement part of it, to me there are only two priorities in my ministry. Number one, zero corruption, number two enforcement must be meticulous,” he said, also warning errant employers to not forsake the law for profit.

On May 31, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the rehiring programme for illegal foreign workers in the country will end next month.

The programme, which has been run by the Immigration Department since February 2016 in an effort to provide illegal foreign workers with valid work permits, will not be continued after June 30.

He said that to date, 744,942 illegal foreign workers and 83,919 employers had registered with this programme.

“After this date, all dealings with vendors who were appointed before this will end. No extension will be granted,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

However, Muhyiddin said the department will start conducting large-scale operations to crack down on illegal foreign workers after June 30.

“The government will not compromise in ensuring that foreign workers and employers obey the country’s laws. Stern action needs to be taken to deal with the issue of illegal foreign workers in the country,” he added.