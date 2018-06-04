SUPP to discuss Dudong leaders’ call for secretary-general’s resignation

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian performs the flag-raising ceremony to mark the 59th anniversary of the party June 4, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 4 — Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) central working committee (CWC) will discuss a recent outburst by its Dudong branch leaders in publicly calling for the resignation of the party's secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said today he does not want to pre-empt the kind of actions to be taken by the CWC against them, whom he described as having lack of discipline.

“Let the CWC decides what action will be taken,” he told reporter after the flag raising ceremony to mark the 59th anniversary of the party at its headquarters here.

The Dudong branch, led by its chairman Wong Ching Yong, has demanded for Ting's immediate resignation and to take full responsibility for SUPP's poor performance in 14th general election on May 9, in which it lost six out of seven seats to the Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Earlier when addressing the party members before the flag-raising ceremony, Dr Sim said he is disappointed with the branch leaders for their self-serving publicity stunt and lack of discipline when raising issues which should be discussed internally.

He said party members must discuss any problems among themselves and at the CWC meetings, not through the media.

“The public is not our members,” he said, adding the future of the party is decided by the members, not by members of the public.

“I feel very sad that some of these people, who are leaders and are our CWC members and grassroots leaders, have so much opportunity to air their grievances internally, but have chosen to speak out through the media,” he said.

He said when he was in Sibu to meet them recently, none of them have spoken about their grievances to him, but instead have now turned to newspapers.

Dr Sim said he will not deprive them the opportunity to speak out their minds, but they must do it at a proper forum.

He reminded party members that the people were sick and tired of SUPP in the past because of internal squabbles among the leaders.

“What Sarawakians want SUPP to do for them is to serve them and fight for the state, not what the party can do to fight for positions, not what we can do to fight for self-interest,” he said.

About 100 SUPP members from Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman attended the annual flag-raising ceremony.