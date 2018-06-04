Selangor civil servants get a month's salary as Aidilfitri payment

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is sworn in as Selangor mentri besar in Shah Alam May 11, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

SHAH ALAM, June 4 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today announced an Aidilfitri special payment of a month’s salary for the 17,109 state civil servants, to be paid on June 25.

He said the payment involved a total sum of RM31.2 million.

He also said that the 755 civil servants of seven federal agencies in the state would be paid RM1,000 each, also on June 25.

“I have heard rumblings from federal officers in the state who feel that they have been marginalised while they work hard to develop Selangor with dedication and loyalty,” he said to reporters after attending a Ramadan event with civil servants here.

The seven federal agencies are the Legal Chambers’ Office, Forestry Department, Public Works Department, Agriculture Department, Social Welfare Department, Syariah Judicial Department, and Drainage and Irrigation Department. — Bernama