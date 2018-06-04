Let MACC continue probe against nabbed STAGG officers, minister says

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Police will allow the respective authorities to carry out investigations even if those implicated are officers of the force, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The Minister of Home Affairs was commenting on the recent arrest of two Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) officers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with wads of cash and luxury cars.

“Yes the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has reported the case to me, and if it involves other agencies like the MACC, we won’t get involved.

“The agency or authority has the right to take action, because they would have the necessary evidence and proof needed in the case,” he said.

This comes as the two officers, one the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and another an Assistant Superintendent, were arrested by MACC last in possession of over RM1million in cash.

Last Thursday’s arrest was then followed by a raid on the senior policeman’s home, where investigators seized cars and a high-powered motorcycle said to be worth around RM3million.

“Whatever action that is taken by the authority, we will give our full cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile Muhyiddin said IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had declared support for the new administration by the entire force.

“I do not doubt their loyalty to the government of the day after the IGP reiterated the support from the force,” he said

Muhyiddin said besides loyalty, the willingness to work proved to be the most important tenet expected from the officers.

“The safety and security of the nation is something we cannot compromise; we want to work closely as possible.

“The police have indicated they are willing to look forward to determine the country is always safe and secure, this is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile Muhyiddin stressed on how he was looking for the police force to increase their efficiency without forking out too much money to upgrade infrastructure.

“I want them to work hard, stick to the standard operating procedures to increase their overall efficiency with the existing assets they have,” he said.