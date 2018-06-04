More than 70,000 Malaysian drivers at risk from faulty airbag explosion

Honda Malaysia has completed replacement of more than 47,500 units of Takata driver front airbag inflators.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Despite countless letters and messages sent out to more than 500,000 affected car owners, there are approximately 70,000 Malaysian car owners who have not responded to calls by car makers to come in for a free air-bag replacement.

These figures below are the official numbers first published in 2016, by make:-

• Honda - 329,059 cars

• Toyota - 145,685 cars

• Nissan - 12,444 cars

• Mitsubishi - 36,010 cars

• Mazda - 1,003 cars

In the latest update of this situation, Honda has confirmed that the Takata single stage (SDI) driver front airbag inflator ruptured in a crash on May 27, 2018 in Malaysia. The crash resulted in the tragic death of the driver. No official cause of death has been determined.

Honda has further confirmed during an inspection with the Royal Malaysia Police that the Takata single stage (SDI) driver front airbag inflator ruptured in the crash of a 2004 Honda City on May 27, 2018 in Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur. The vehicle involved in this crash was included in a Malaysian Product Recall announced on May 21, 2015, requiring replacement of the SDI inflator of the Takata driver front airbag. Several notification letters related to the recall were sent out to the then owners of the vehicle based on the information in Honda’s database. Honda records indicate that the recall replacement was never completed and the vehicle was not serviced in Honda authorized dealers.

The vehicle involved in this crash has also been included in the Takata single stage (SPI) passenger front airbag inflator recall issued on the same day, May 21, 2015. Honda has confirmed that the passenger front airbag inflator ruptured in the same day of the crash on May 27, 2018.

At MMO, we join the car makers to appeal to all our readers who own any Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Mazda manufactured from 2003 to 2008 to get in touch with the nearest service or sales outlet to check if their vehicle in affected. The death reported in the accident above could have easily been avoided if the faulty airbag had been replaced.

Honda vehicle owners can check their vehicles’ product recall status at www.productrecall.honda.com.my or www.honda.com.my or call the Honda toll free number at 1-800-88-2020 or visit any Honda authorized dealers.

Honda Malaysia also shared the current progress of their recall programme:-

To date, Honda Malaysia has:-

Mailed more than 3,200,000 letters to affected customers

Blasted more than 3,660,000 SMS to affected customers

Made phone calls to more than 71,700 affected customers

Advertised campaigns and issued press releases to notify the public

Created a notice on the company’s website, made VIN (chassis number) search of affected vehicles available on the website www.honda.com.my or www.productrecall.honda.com.my

Conducted 'outreach campaigns’ at all on-ground activities and roadshows

Shared information about the recall in Honda's ‘With Dreams' magazine

The company has also enhanced the activities for airbag inflator replacement including ensuring 100 per cent stock availability of driver and passenger front airbag inflators, and increasing service capacity via Service Central Hubs, Mobile Hubs, Hubs at selected Petronas stations, Hubs at Honda roadshow and prioritizing replacement activities at dealerships.

As at May 29, 2018, Honda Malaysia has completed more than 224,000 units of Takata driver front airbag inflator which translates to 85 per cent completion ratio. The total number of Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflator replacements completed is at more than 445,000 units or 75 per cent completion ratio.

For City (2003-2008) Year Model, Honda Malaysia has completed replacement of more than 47,500 units of Takata driver front airbag inflators, translating to 79 per cent completion ratio and 47,200 units of Takata passenger front airbag inflators translating to 78 per cent completion ratio.

Honda Malaysia would like to affirm that the current selling line-up of Honda models do not have the same type of Takata airbag inflators as previous models affected in the recall. All current selling Honda models are not affected.