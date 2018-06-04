Take manifesto as a whole, Kulai MP says on non-MP AG nominee

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching said while the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government welcomes public criticism, it is important to hold the government accountable for all its promises at the same time. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The government can only keep its electoral vow to have one of its MPs assume the Attorney General (AG) post after the separation of judicial powers takes place, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching said.

The DAP international secretary said while the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government welcomes public criticism, it is important to hold the government accountable for all its promises at the same time.

“I appreciate the efforts of Malaysians to make sure that PH does not stray from our promises.

“We welcome the scrutiny of all Malaysians as it is the best way to hold PH to our words,” she said in a statement.

She said nominating a PH MP prior to the separation of powers would only raise questions about said AG’s independence, especially if any of the PH top guns were to be entangled in legal scandals in the future.

Yesterday after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced senior barrister Tommy Thomas as the government’s sole choice for the AG, the Opposition was quick to point out that his nomination is against Promise 15 of its manifesto.