Shahrir Samad sued for RM100m over dubious Jln Semarak land deal

Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd, the company involved in the development of Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (pic), has filed its lawsuit at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) has filed a RM100 million defamation and misrepresentation suit against former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad today.

The lawyer of the company involved in the development of Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) confirmed it has filed its lawsuit at the Kuala Lumpur High Court over misleading statements made by Shahrir.

“The suit involved alleged defamatory statements and misrepresentation made by Shahrir from December 2017 to April 2018 regarding the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) project,” lawyer Reza Rahim told Malay Mail.

Reza declined to comment further on the nature of the defamatory statements and misrepresentation.

Earlier, an investigation committee was set up by Felda on Feb 8, to conduct a legal review of the forensic audit on the KLVC project.

The committee was chaired by Felda board member Datuk Ahmad Kushairi Din and assisted by a legal firm.

It was previously reported Felda was at risk of losing ownership of the land worth more than RM200 million following what had been described as a “dubious deal” in 2015.

The plots of land, which have been earmarked for the KLVC development project, will feature seven towers.

The ownership transfer of the land took place when FICSB appointed SPSB as its main developer on June 3, 2014, and granted the company full power of attorney to develop the land.

SPSB returned all plots of land involved to Felda on Jan 15, along with all documents related to the parcels of land alienated to the developer, at no cost.