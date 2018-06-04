Home Minister: As PR, Zakir Naik subject to same laws, regulations

Calls have been made for Dr Zakir Naik to be declared a persona non grata to the newly formed Malaysian government, following his controversial sermons and preaching. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Controversial televangelist Dr Zakir Naik will be subjected to the same laws and regulations considering he holds a permanent resident (PR) status, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The home minister did not comment on revising Dr Zakir’s status, explaining that it was awarded by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“I have been informed that Zakir Naik has been given PR by the previous administration. So the issue now, if he is a PR just like any of us here, we are still subject to the law,” the Minister of Home Affairs said today.

“Whether you are a citizen or non-citizen, you are still subject to the law,” he added.

When questioned on the new government’s stance on Dr Zakir’s past divisive proclamations and sermons, Muhyiddin did not reveal much other than stressing everyone was subject to the law.

“If you do something that is not in accordance to the law, whether it involves the issue of religion, or crime, whatever it is, you cannot be spared.

“And if we find they are not in accordance to the law, whether it’s Zakir Naik or anybody for that matter, we will deal with it in a proper manner,” he added.

Calls have been made for Dr Zakir to be declared a persona non grata to the newly formed Malaysian government, following his controversial sermons and preaching.

He is reportedly residing in a condominium in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of the country.