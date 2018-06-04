Gobind welcomes ideas to improve RTM World Cup telecast

On May 30, Gobind Singh announced that RTM would telecast 27 of the 2018 World Cup matches live and 14, delayed. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has welcomed all suggestions to improve the live telecast of the 2018 Fifa World Cup over Radio and Television Malaysia (RTM).

“Thanks to all who have offered suggestions to improve the 2018 World Cup broadcast. All suggestions most welcome!” he said today on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

One of the suggestions was tweeted by Sophian Aziz @izzsophian: “I hear that RTM has the best technology in Malaysia. Hope to see better broadcast on TV.

Asyraf Azizi @acap_munez wrote: “Hi YB @GobindSinghDeo, for the world cup, make sure RTM engages commentators, pundits, football experts of calibre. Those who are good at commentating and analysing football matters — the real football enthusiasts.

Marvin @marvinreds_27 tweeted that RTM really needs to uplift themselves in terms of quality reporting & content-driven shows. They need to step out to search for content, not wait and report it. Look at BBC, AJ, Fox, CNN (sic).

Meanwhile, yadziz @yadziz posted: “I think sir, you should have talented and educated people in the show as moderator like Awani. Well prepared, as brilliant question. Educate audiences. Give fresh idea. And have constructive discussion with little bit provocative (sic).

The prestigious, quadrennial event is being held in Russia and will see 32 nations battling for football supremacy from June 14 to July 15. — Bernama