Affordable housing to lose ‘1Malaysia’ tag, minister says

Zuraida Kamaruddin said about 11 affordable housing agencies will be rebranded as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not happy with the 1Malaysia branding. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the government’s affordable housing schemes will be streamlined and centralised for easier management.

She said about 11 affordable housing agencies will also be rebranded as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not happy with the 1Malaysia branding introduced during Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration, such as the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Project (PR1MA).

“Tun M is not happy with 1Malaysia because it is like a brand name whereas it is the government’s responsibility to give assistance to the rakyat.

“We will bring the draft proposal to the Cabinet in two weeks for their approval,” she said at her ministry’s weekly conference here.

“All the agencies will be placed under one roof and centralised so that will be easier for us. This will be officially done when we have submitted the proposal to the Cabinet.”

The Ampang MP said the signage of PR1MA houses has already been taken down while the ministry looks into proper names, subject to the Cabinet approval.

Among other affordable housing agencies include the 1Malaysia Public Housing Project (PPA1M), Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), and the Federal Territory Affordable Homes (Rumawip).

1Malaysia was a programme launched by Najib in September 2010 during his administration, ostensibly to promote ethnic harmony, national unity, and efficient governance.