We’ll catch Jamal today if we can, Muhyiddin says

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — On-the-run Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos may be arrested today should he not cooperate with the police, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hinted today.

When questioned on developments surrounding the fugitive Red Shirts leader, the home minister said he wanted the Umno leader caught as soon as possible.

“If can today, catch him,” he told reporters, referring to Jamal’s arrest.

“But the question of process and procedure must be there,” he added.

Muhyiddin said he was informed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun that cooperation from Indonesian counterparts have already been engaged.

“I hope they will cooperate with us and make sure those mentioned will be brought to justice,” he said.

Jamal had supposedly fled to Indonesia after he was summoned to show up at the Ampang Jaya police district office to record his statement last week.

He was summoned after going missing, following an improvised court procedure at the Ampang Jaya Specialist Hospital last week, but did not show up. He instead uploaded a video of himself on social media claiming to be victimised by authorities.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin did not offer much updates when asked if local authorities had requested assistance from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to track down persons of interest surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

“I cannot confirm as of now, as I have no knowledge (of said case).

“This you must ask the group that has been given the responsibility to handle the case,” he said in reference to the 1MDB special task force.