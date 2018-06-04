Malay Mail

PAS’ Hadi, Terengganu MB call on Dr M

Published 1 day ago on 04 June 2018

By Zurairi Ar

On his Twitter account, Dr Mahathir said the Marang MP came with his former political secretary Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is now the Terengganu mentri besar. — Picture via Twitter/Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad
PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid a visit to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the latter’s office here today.

Also present was Datuk Mustafa Ali, a veteran politician from the Islamist party.

Last month, Samsuri was quoted saying he was planning to meet Dr Mahathir over the oil royalty issue.

 

MORE TO COME

