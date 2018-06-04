PAS’ Hadi, Terengganu MB call on Dr M

On his Twitter account, Dr Mahathir said the Marang MP came with his former political secretary Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is now the Terengganu mentri besar. — Picture via Twitter/Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang paid a visit to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the latter’s office here today.

On his Twitter account, Dr Mahathir said the Marang MP came with his former political secretary Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is now the Terengganu mentri besar.

Also present was Datuk Mustafa Ali, a veteran politician from the Islamist party.

Last month, Samsuri was quoted saying he was planning to meet Dr Mahathir over the oil royalty issue.

Saya berbesar hati menerima kunjungan YAB Menteri Besar Terengganu Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar @DrAhmadSamsuri dan Presiden PAS Datuk Seri Hj Hadi Awang @abdulhadiawang serta Datuk Mustafa Ali di pejabat saya pagi tadi. pic.twitter.com/tOLnHfgnfq — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) June 4, 2018

