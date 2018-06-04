Muhyiddin: Cabinet backs nominating Tommy Thomas as AG

Minister of Home Affairs Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Minister of Home Affairs confirmed today that the Cabinet has given its full support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir over his choice of the Attorney General (AG), lawyer Tommy Thomas.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, said he hopes the issue would be resolved amicably as soon as possible.

“The Cabinet ministers have given solid support to the prime minister, because we see this as an important step in making sure the process law enforcement and other related processes can be carried out,” he said, referring to the appointment.

He told the press that he hopes both the prime minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong find wisdom to solve the issue.

“We want it to be resolved based on intelligent considerations and using what is allowed for in the country’s constitution.

“I hope it won’t be dragged too long, as we want it to be resolved immediately,” he said.

Muhyiddin later denied the existence of a constitutional crisis surrounding the appointment of the AG, saying the government were bound to come across some problems.

“I don’t expect it to be an ongoing crisis, there might be problems we heard about, but the leadership of Pakatan Harapan wants to make sure cooperation between all sides to allow the issue to be resolved,” he said after attending a morning assembly at federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman today.

Tommy’s ethnicity and faith is central to the opposition against his nomination, as hardline groups insist that the post must be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and religion.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal has since said the Conference of Rulers will meet tomorrow to discuss the appointment of the next AG.