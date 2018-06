Women react inside a shelter after Fuego volcano erupted violently in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala June 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

GUATEMALA CITY, June 4 — The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano rose to 25 this morning, the country’s disaster agency said.

“The toll was 25 dead as of 9pm,” the spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said in a WhatsApp group. — AFP