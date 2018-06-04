Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 383 to 323 while 297 counters were unchanged, 898 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was at 1,752.72, down 3.66 points from Friday’s close of 1,756.38.

The index opened 5.23 points higher at 1,761.61.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 383 to 323 while 297 counters were unchanged, 898 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.02 billion units valued at RM807.03 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM9.98, Public Bank eased two sen to RM23.98, TNB declined 18 sen to RM14.32, CIMB Group decreased seven sen to RM6.03, while Petronas Chemicals gained 14 sen to RM8.27.

Of the actives, MyEG lost 14.5 sen to 71.5 sen, Sapura Energy went down one sen to 57.5 sen, Eduspec added half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and Barakah Offshore gained two sen to 12.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 0.88 of-a-point to 12,236.78, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 2.15 points to 12,222.36 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 3.10 points to 12,050.86.

The FBM 70 improved 71.74 points to 14,513.90 and the FBM Ace lost 1.52 points to 5,048.03.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 5.81 points lower at 17,611.21, the Plantation Index declined 10.94 points to 7,689.32 but the Industrial Index rose 16.97 points to 3,181.79. — Bernama