After Langkawi backlash, Daim says Ting should stay retired

Tun Daim Zainuddin said he will advise in the council’s final report to Putrajaya that all projects be awarded by open tender. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Developer Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing should remain retired, Tun Daim Zainuddin said amid a backlash over the former’s RM30 billion project in Langkawi.

The Council of Eminent Persons chairman told The Star that Ting has suffered a stroke and became a bankrupt before re-emerging recently.

“My advice to Tan Sri Ting is: ‘Get well and best to stay retired. Please help the government by not tarnishing its image.’

“If he is serious, let his children do the project. But show the money,” the former finance minister said.

Daim said he will advise in the council’s final report to Putrajaya that all projects be awarded by open tender.

He was speaking in response to public fear that former cronies of Dr Mahathir, who was premier in 1981 to 2003, might return to grab projects after Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing announced a project in Langkawi.

As reported earlier, after 16 years of his retirement, Ting will be embarking on a multi-billion ringgit development project in Langkawi.

The Langkawi New City project, expected to cost around RM30 billion, will be located on about 81 hactres of reclaimed land off the west side of the island.

The project, which would be undertaken by his group of companies, would be launched tomorrow, he told a media briefing on the project yesterday. He did not name the companies.

Prime Minister and Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has since said that Ting was welcome to “do business” in the island.