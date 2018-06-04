Palm oil neutral in RM2,408-RM2,459 range

Palm oil fruit bunches at a dealer collection centre near Johor March 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 4 — Palm oil looks neutral in a range of RM2,408-2,459 per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The range is formed by the 14.6 per cent and the 23.6 per cent retracements of the downtrend from RM2,896 to RM2,324.

A break below RM2,408 could cause a loss to RM2,364. However, the bias could be towards the upside, as the fall from the May 24 high of RM2,498 ringgit looks like a pullback towards a falling trendline.

Based on this view, palm oil is expected to stabilise around RM2,408 and then resume its uptrend from RM2,324. A break above RM2,459 ringgit could confirm both the resumption and a target at RM2,510 ringgit. — Reuters