Singapore PM expresses condolences to Sultan Ibrahim

A screenshot of Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Abdullah (left) who died in London last week. ― Picture via Instagram/tunku_idris

SINGAPORE, June 4 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his condolences to the Sultan of Johor on the passing of his mother, Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah.

Lee said he and his wife Ho Ching were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajah Khalsom.

“Enche’ Besar Khalsom was well-loved by the people of Johor. She was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit,” he said in a letter to Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar dated June 3.

The letter was made available to Bernama by Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I remember sitting beside her at dinner at the wedding ceremony of the Tunku Mahkota Johor. It was the first and only time we met, but we spent a pleasant evening having a good conversation. She will be dearly missed.

“Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult period,” Lee wrote further.

Hajah Khalsom, 83, died in London on June 1.

Her remains would be laid to rest at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum in Bukit Mahmoodiah, Johor on the date and time yet to be announced.

Hajah Khalsom was born on Dec 2, 1935 and blessed with three princesses and a prince, namely Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tunku Besar Zabedah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Sultan Ibrahim and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama