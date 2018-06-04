Making AG choice public may taint Rulers’ image, Shariah lawyers tell Pakatan

Tommy Thomas’ ethnicity and faith is central to the opposition against his nomination, as hardline groups insist that the post must be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and religion. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Malaysian Association of Shariah Lawyers (PGSM) have deemed the Pakatan Harapan government’s move to openly name its candidate for the Attorney General (AG) post as “inappropriate and unprofessional”.

PGSM president Musa Awang in an interview with Malay daily Utusan Malaysia argued the process should have been kept behind closed doors, saying publicly naming the candidate would subject the Rulers to abuse and taint their image.

“Publicising the name in the media can lead to speculation and perceptions that are often negative that can taint the Institution of Rulers’ image,” Musa was quoted as saying.

“The government’s action is inappropriate and unprofessional,” he added.

Over the weekend Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would nominate senior lawyer Tommy Thomas as its only candidate for the AG post, but was met with fierce protest from those who questioned Tommy’s ethnicity and religion.

Former ruling party Umno itself appeared split on the matter. Yesterday, one of its leaders said the party has no qualms about Tommy’s appointment but information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa told Utusan in an interview published today said the nomination should be rejected.

Annuar’s ground for rejection was based on the senior lawyer’s repertoire for representing minorities in high-profile religious cases, like the tussle for the right to use the Arabic term “Allah” for Malay-language Bibles, the paper reported.

“How can Tommy, who is not a Muslim, advise the Agong or the Cabinet on Islamic laws or anything related to it without any bias when most of his views in the book were critical of Islam and influenced by his own faith?” The Umno leader was quoted as saying.

Tommy authored the book entitled Abuse of Power, in which he was said to have criticised a Court of Appeal ruling that favoured the ban against Christians’ use of “Allah”.

Despite Annuar’s concern, the AG can refer to a Shariah law expert to advise the government on Islamic-related issues.

Tommy’s ethnicity and faith is central to the opposition against his nomination, as hardline groups insist that the post must be held by a Malay-Muslim to protect the interests of the race and religion.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal has since said the Conference of Rulers will meet tomorrow to discuss the appointment of the next AG.