Summer sun protection: Six alternatives to classic sun creams

NEW YORK, June 4 — As the mercury rises, it’s important to get the right sun protection for your exposure levels and skin type. This year, brands have got even more creative with a new generation of products with pleasant, comfortable textures for everyday wear. From sticks to waters to mists, here’s a look at some of the alternatives to classic sun creams for day-to-day use and vacation protection this summer.

Sun protection waters

Vichy Solar Protective Water

Vichy has added to its Idéal Solaire line with two “Solar Protective Waters.” These have a two-phase formulation — with an oil phase and a water phase — which melts into the skin while ensuring optimal protection (SPF 30). Say goodbye to stickiness with this super-light, quickly absorbed formula. It’s available in two versions: Enhanced Tan Solar Protective Water and Hydrating Solar Protective Water.

Garnier UV Water

Garnier Ambre Solaire also has a transparent dual-phase water to protect skin from the sun’s UV rays while ensuring comfort and hydration. This lightweight “UV Water” has UV filters and aloe vera for a refreshing non-sticky feel. It comes in SPF 20 and SPF 30 versions.

Sticks and roll-ons for pocket protection

Lancaster Sun Sport Roll-On SPF 30

Lancaster has a portable and quick-to-use protection that’s ideal for outdoor sports and activities. This SPF 30 roll-on can be slipped easily into a bag and has Full Light technology for ultra-broad-spectrum protection targeting all of the sun’s rays. It’s also water- and sweat-resistant and is suitable for face and body.

Shiseido Clear Stick UV Protector WetForce

Shiseido’s “Stick UV Protector WetForce” offers on-the-go sun protection with SPF 50+. With its easy-to-use format, the stick goes on clear and can be used under or over makeup. Plus, WetForce technology creates a protective veil that becomes stronger as it comes into contact with water or perspiration.

Refreshing mist

Avène Silky Mist SPF 30

Avène’s “Silky Mist” promises easy and even application. This water-resistant sunscreen — part way between an oil and a mist — ensures effective protection with a clear, non-sticky finish. It can be used on the body, face and even hair.

Hampton Sun SPF 55 Continuous Mist Sunscreen

Hampton Sun’s oil-free formula uses aloe vera and promises a silky, not sticky feel on the skin as well as fast absorption. A 360-degree non-aerosol spray mechanism allows for easy application and the scent is the brand’s signature Privet Bloom.

