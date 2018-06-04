Warm, dry spell ahead with temperatures hitting 35°C in Singapore

Tourists shield themselves with umbrellas from the sun in Singapore May 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 4 — Expect drier and warmer days for the next two weeks, with the daily temperature possibly reaching 35°C on a few days, the weatherman said recently.

With the South-west Monsoon expected to set in during the first fortnight of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the coming months would likely see relatively drier and warmer weather conditions.

Compared to May, rainfall for the first fortnight of June is likely to be below normal, with localised short duration thundery showers forecast in the late morning and early afternoon “on three to five days due to strong heating of the land areas”.

In addition, widespread showers with gusty winds are likely to occur in the predawn hours and morning on one to two days.

Warmer temperatures are also expected in the coming fortnight as a result of less rainfall, says the MSS. During this period, the daily temperature is expected to range between 25°C and 34°C on most days, with the possibility of reaching 35°C on a few days.

Last month, the daily maximum temperature ranged between 30.8°C and 35.4°C, and the daily minimum temperature ranged between 22.4°C and 27°C.

“There were up to five days with temperatures greater than 35°C recorded on 3, 4, 12, 24 and 25 May 2018 over the northern, southern and western parts of Singapore,” said the MSS.

In addition, about three quarters of the country received above-normal rainfall in May. The lowest rainfall of 118.0 mm (36 per cent below average) was recorded at Sentosa while rainfall was highest around Paya Lebar where 343.8 mm (79 per cent above average) was recorded.

