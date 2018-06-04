Barcelona extend Umtiti’s contract until 2023

Samuel Umtiti celebrates scoring their first goal against Italy in Nice June 1, 2018. ¬ Reuters pic

BARCELONA, June 4 — France defender Samuel Umtiti has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona for five more seasons, the club said yesterday.

Umtiti, who is part of the French World Cup squad training at Clairefontaine, near Paris, will today make a trip to the Camp Nou in Barcelona, where he will sign the contract at 10am (0800 GMT) and give a press conference 30 minutes later.

Umtiti arrived at Barca from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million (RM116 million) and rapidly cemented his place in the starting lineup. The Cameroon-born 24-year-old also has 18 France caps.

The €60 million buyout clause in his old contract had begun to look low after Liverpool paid €84 million for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid €70 million for Aymeric Laporte in January.

The size of the new buyout in Umtiti’s revised contract was not revealed yesterday.

The agreement continues a wave of contract extensions at Barca following deals for Lionel Messi (until 2021), Sergi Roberto (2022) and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2022). — AFP