IGP: Cops nab Pekida member over death threat against Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The police said today they have arrested a member of Malay vigilante group Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida), following an alleged online death threat against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement, the police said it received a report on May 31 from Pekida’s own secretary over a social media post vowing to wage war and shoot Dr Mahathir.

“Following the report, the police have arrested a 38-year-old Pekida member in Jalan Beverly Height, Ampang on June 2 at 4.40am.

“However, the suspect claimed his Facebook account has been breached by irresponsible parties,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code on criminal intimidation, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 on improper use of network facilities.

“Suspect is remanded until June 6 and the further investigation continues,” Fuzi said.

A viral Facebook post by one “Ayahanda Fadzley Mohd Yusof” has called for Dr Mahathir to be hit and shot, claiming 10,000 “group members” were ready to oppose and topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Another viral post by the same name also called for “Zionist” Dr Mahathir to be thrown in jail, labelling Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu a “clown”, and claiming Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to be unfit for her deputy prime minister post because she is a woman.

The second post claimed to have received the support of now fugitive Umno leader Datuk Jamal Md Yunos and his Red Shirts, Pekida, and the Malaysian Muslim Consumers’ Association (PPIM) — to return Barisan Nasional to power.

One Fadzley Mohd Yusof said he has lodged a police report last week, claiming the viral post was not from him as he is a PH supporter himself, and has now claimed that his own safety has been threatened.