China Daily: China to take aim against diesel vehicles in new smog push

Forbidden City is seen amid smog ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing, China February 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, June 4 — China will crack down further on diesel consumption and support using rail for freight deliveries in its ongoing fight against pollution, the official China Daily said this morning, citing an environment ministry report.

Diesel trucks accounted for just 7.8 per cent of China’s total vehicles, but contributed as much as 57.3 per cent of the country’s total nitrogen oxide emissions, the report said, citing data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The crackdown will strengthen scrutiny on fuel and engine quality and restrict car freight, it said.

As part of its war on pollution, China took more than 20 million outdated vehicles off the roads over the last five years, and the country routinely restricts traffic during smog build-ups.

It has also taken action to limit road deliveries of coal in key regions like Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze river delta.

But experts have urged the country to adopt tougher measures against vehicle pollution, including congestion charges, as they bid to cut air pollution concentrations further. — Reuters