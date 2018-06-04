FBI agent’s gun discharges during dance floor backflip

The official seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen on an iPhone's camera screen outside the J. Edgar Hoover headquarters February 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Police are investigating an off-duty FBI agent’s apparently accidental shooting of a man when the agent did a backflip at a Colorado night club, local media reported yesterday.

A video obtained by local television stations shows the lanky male agent — a crowd off to his side — putting in some energetic dance moves before executing his backflip.

Unfortunately, the move was less of a crowd-pleaser than intended when his gun fell out of his trousers.

The agent couldn’t catch it in time before it went off and shot a man in the lower leg.

The shooting victim was recovering in hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the local ABC television affiliate said.

The agent was taken to police headquarters and then released to an FBI supervisor. — AFP