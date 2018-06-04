Muslim lawyers: Agong swore to Allah, ‘constitutionally obliged’ to defend Islam

The Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association insisted that the Agong must consider the interest of Islam in the country, suggesting that the new AG should be able to protect the religion. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has sworn to defend Islam when he took his throne, the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association said today regarding the impasse in the appointment of the new Attorney General (AG).

The group insisted that the Agong must consider the interest of Islam in the country, suggesting that the new AG should be able to protect the religion.

“In the Fourth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, the Agong take the throne by swearing to Allah’s name that among others he will protect Islam at all times. This gives the Agong a constitutional obligation to protect Islam at all times.

“Therefore, the Agong should elect someone who can protect Islam at all times. Even the appointment of the AG is at the pleasure of the Agong, therefore nobody can force the Agong to give his assent,” its president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar said in a statement.

The Fourth Schedule defines the Agong’s oath, and states that the Agong should at all time, not only “protect the religion of Islam” but also “uphold the rules of law and order in the country”.

The group also defined Articles 40(1) and (1A) of the Constitution as the Agong not being tied down by the prime minister’s advice except in some cases where the Agong has full discretion.

“Therefore, the word ‘advice’ is not a resolution that ties down the Agong because its nature is more of a guidance and not a ‘command’, that the Agong would review using his prudence, wisdom and discretion.”

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said yesterday the government is set on having senior lawyer Tommy Thomas be the next AG and will not nominate anyone else.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal has since said the Conference of Rulers will meet tomorrow to discuss the appointment of the next AG.