The most important freedom of all

JUNE 4 — In the cacophony resulting from the newfound freedom to say anything and everything we want, are we asking the right questions?

In all the euphoria, it is easy to forget that just a few weeks ago, local media was largely supine, forced to toe the official line on all reporting and analyses.

If the 1MDB scandal had played out purely within the confines of Malaysia, would it ever have come to light? And if it had not come to light, would there have been a new government today?

Freedom of religion, of equality before the law, of association and assembly are all much more open to abuse if the freedom of the press is suppressed. All manner of misuse of the democratic process, of the rule of law, of the powers of each branch of government are made that much easier when there is nobody left to call out the transgressors.

It was during Tun Dr Mahathir’s first tenure as prime minister that there was a marked narrowing of the space for freedom of expression. Not just the media, but ordinary people saw the dire consequences of speaking their minds when it went against the official narrative. It was only with the advent of online media that a small space for the airing of alternative views was opened.

But the temptation to tamp down on dissent for politicians is always greater than the need to execute genuine reform or to take responsibility for their mistakes. Especially when one has been in power for so long that most people begin to forget the difference between government and party.

Even before 1MDB, Malaysian journalism was reduced to parroting the official line on everything, however ludicrous, on the pain of losing their licence. From Malaysia being the best democracy in the world to it having the best education system in the world, no claim by the ruling party was too outrageous to be quoted.

Whether Malaysian journalists knew about it or not, in that environment the only way the 1MDB story could come out was from overseas, as it did. But the aftermath was brutal for local press freedom. Papers and news portals were shut down, editors arrested, new laws against “fake news” and for emergency powers were promulgated.

While the 14th GE has brought change, it is also shining a light on a media fraternity that is now too weak to be an effective fourth estate. The mainstream media seems to have simply shifted allegiances while remaining a propaganda mouthpiece for the current powers that be. While it is still surprising to see interviews of PKR leaders on TV, there is still no real balance in the coverage of the political landscape.

Online news media is equally unused to holding the new government to account and is still adjusting to the idea that unlike the majority of their readers, they are not obliged to give the ruling coalition any honeymoon period.

There is an urgent need for media practitioners to use their new-found freedom wisely, to hold truth to power. It should be perfectly okay to ask about how the views of DAP and Amanah or PKR and PPBM on race relations align within a cohesive coalition. Or why dynastic politics in PH are as bad if not worse in BN.

Did the bulk of the Tabung Harapan RM7 million in 24 hours come from ordinary Malaysians or GLCs and private corporations wanting to curry favour with the new regime? How does that square with doing away with the PTPTN blacklist?

Equally important as asking difficult questions is not to demonise unpopular opinions. Media houses also have owners who have their own political views and alignments. But it is not just smart journalism but also smart business to not just allow the press to cover stories objectively and uncover the truth, but also to allow opinions across the spectrum to allow people to make up their own minds on what is the meaning behind the facts.

Autocratic tendencies and politicians bullying journalists are not just the preserve of the previous government or of Donald Trump. We must encourage and demand a competitive, free and independent press that stands up to and holds power accountable.

Our journalistic fraternity must step up to the plate and fast to make the move to an independent media landscape irreversible.

For the sake of all of our other freedoms in the new Malaysia.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.