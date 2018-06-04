Open tender system will not sideline Bumiputera contractors, says finance minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said there was a lot of misconception among the people over the open tender system which they felt would place Bumiputera contractors at a disadvantage. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The open tender system adopted by the Pakatan Harapan government for all Federal and state projects will not sideline Bumiputera contractors, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said there was a lot of misconception among the people over the open tender system which they felt would place Bumiputera contractors at a disadvantage.

“When we talk about open tenders, we mean open tenders for Bumiputera contractors only and not open tenders for other races as assumed by certain parties.

“This is the policy we implemented in Pulau Pinang and I believe the outcome of such a tender process is much better compared with the closed tender system. This way, we ensure that every contract is awarded in a competitive manner,” he said in a special interview over RTM1 last night.

Speaking from his experience as the former chief minister of Pulau Pinang, Lim said over 90 per cent of state government projects were secured by Bumiputera contractors, who proved their worth.

“Don’t underestimate the ability of Bumiputera contractors. In Pulau Pinang, they have proven their willingness and ability to compete openly,” he said.

Lim also said the government would continue to give emphasis to women in the economy, Felda settlers and basic infrastructure projects which benefit the people.

“We want to do this for the people and not for certain cronies. This way, the people will experience better quality of life five years down the road than today,” he added. — Bernama