Online petitions grow for Tommy Thomas to be next AG

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― While the palace and Putrajaya can’t see eye to eye, Malaysians have started several petitions supporting senior lawyer Tommy Thomas’s nomination to be the next Attorney-General (AG).

Malay Mail counted three separate campaigns on popular online petitions platform change.org following news of Thomas as the government’s choice, though two of them appear to have merged since the first check in the afternoon.

In the petition with the highest number of support so far, called “ Support Tommy Thomas as New Malaysian AG ” was started by Nantha Kumar earlier today and has drawn over 16,000 signatures within 11 hours with a goal of 25,000 signatures.

“Let us unite and stand together to bring in a reputable and well known lawyer to clean and make Malaysia proud again!!!” its initiator Nantha wrote on the petitions page.

His campaign had targeted just 5,000 signatures when it started about noon today before shifting to the latest figure amid the outpouring of multiracial support.

Some went a step further to express why they were backed Thomas’ nomination.

“Islam doesn’t practice racism. There's no reason rejecting a non Malay/Muslim from holding a high postion. We want the best for the country and the people,” Mohd Yazid Abdullah wrote.

“Let’s make sure we bring in the best of the best for all positions, regardless of race or religion,” said Wai Ling Mok.

“That's the rule of law... As Malaysians we are race-blind & religion-blind. We are just Malaysians. And proud to be so,” Prasanta Dutt posted in the comments section of the petitions page.

Kin Yew Hew who started his “Tommy Thomas for Malaysia Attorney-General” petition today with a modest goal of 1,500 signatures has fewer than 500 signatures to go to hit his target at the time of publication.

The petition has since merged with Ernest Wong’s campaign, which had targeted just 00 signatures.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed this evening that Thomas was the government’s sole nominee for the AG post.

He also said government will not be nominating anyone else for the job, but was quick to add that his administration will work on a solution over the AG impasse with the palace.

Various media had reported the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V rejected Thomas’s candidacy, purportedly because he is non-Malay, non-Muslim and has never been a judge.

Others, including PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan and Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Datuk Razlan Rafii have asserted that the AG candidate should be a Muslim to safeguard Islam as the religion of the federation, the interests of Malaysia's majority population who are Muslims, and to properly advise the King as the religion's defenders.

The Conference of Rulers is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the AG appointment.