Saifuddin: Not all mega projects under review will necessarily be cancelled

Saifuddin said mega projects were being reviewed to ensure the profits would benefit the state and local people, as well as attract investors. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUANTAN, June 3 ― Mega projects which are currently under review by the government does not necessarily mean they will be cancelled.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said this included the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park which was being studied.

“This is to ensure that projects which are continued will abide by the laws and regulations set by the government.

“Existing projects which have the potential to be continued also have many issues which need improvement,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, was speaking to reporters when met at a community programme to distribute porridge to the public in Kampung Balok, Jalan Kuantan-Pelabuhan here today.

He said mega projects were being reviewed to ensure the profits would benefit the state and local people, as well as attract investors. ― Bernama