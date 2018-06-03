Negri MB says keeping track of civil servants who campaigned for BN during GE14

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks during a news conference in Seremban May 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 3 ― The Negeri Sembilan government is tracing state civil servants who campaigned for the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election so that the appropriate action can be taken, said Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has spoken on this and our side we are also looking into it.

“We are tracing them. We will see what action the prime minister takes against the culprits and we will follow suit,” he told reporters at his residence here.

He was asked to comment on state civil servants whose loyalty to the new government in Negeri Sembilan was suspect.

Apart from the federal government, Negeri Sembilan was among the states the BN lost to the Pakatan Harapan coalition in the 14th general election on May 9.

On another matter, Aminuddin said “mantai perdana” will be carried out in each district in Negeri Sembilan in conjunction with Ramadan and the Aidilfitri festive season.

It involves slaughtering of cattle for distribution of beef to the needy. ― Bernama