No reason for Masing to resign as PRS president, Youth chief says

Lawan said it is public knowledge that the 'disloyal members' had sabotaged the party's candidates for Tamin and Kakus during the 2016 state election. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 3 ― Parti Sarawak Rakyat (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing has no reason to step down and take full responsibility for the losses of three seats in last month's general election, Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan said today.

He said Masing, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, should not be blamed for the defeats in Selangau, Lubok Antu and Julau in the May 9 election.

He said there were several factors that led to the defeats suffered by the party.

"Those who made the calls for Masing to step down come from members from Selangau who have left the party and they were not known to be loyal," Lawan told Malay Mail.

He said being non-members, they have no right to make the calls.

He claimed they were misled by a former leader over the choice of corporate lawyer Rita Sarimah Insol as the party's candidate for Selangau in GE14.

He also said it is public knowledge that these "disloyal members" sabotaged the party's candidates for Tamin and Kakus ― the two state seats under the Selangau parliamentary constituency ― during the 2016 state election.

Lawan was responding to calls from about 800 former members from Selangau who blamed Masing for the defeats in Selangau, Lubok Antu and Julau.

They have called for the latter to resign as party president and take full responsibility for the defeats.

Separately, PRS deputy information chief Christopher Gira said he is not surprised by those leaving the party as they have been bystanders for years.

He said they are not loyal members as they did not support the party over the years.

“It is good that they left as we are doing housekeeping on those who are not loyal to the party, or else they will sabotage the good intention and hard work that we in PRS Tamin put in,” said Gira, who is also the State Assemblyman for Tamin.

PRS retained Hulu Rajang, Kanowit and Sri Aman in GE14.