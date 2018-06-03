PH victory proves the people reject corruption, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that the big victory achieved by Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election (GE13) proved that the people were willing to refrain from their desires by rejecting bribes offered by the previous government to get votes. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, June 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that the big victory achieved by Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election (GE13) proved that the people were willing to refrain from their desires by rejecting bribes offered by the previous government to get votes.

He said the actions taken by the people were motivated by the sense of responsibility for the well-being of the religion, race and nation.

“That is why many people from all walks of life have rejected the party that lured them with bribes instead they support a poor party which cannot offer money and any other kickbacks.

“The people gave a strong support which led to the fall of a government which had ruled the country for 61 years because of their (the previous government) attitude which morphed from being independence fighters to a party which was greedily feathering its own nest,” he said at the Breaking of Fast with the Leadership and Kedah Pakatan Harapan General Election Machinery at Seri Mentaloon Hall, here today.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir, State DAP chairman Tan Kok Yew and state Parti Amanah Negara chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh and Kedah Parti Keadilan Rakyat chairman Dr Azman Ismail.

Dr Mahathir, who used the analogy of Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, said a person who exercised self-restraint from matters which invalidate fasting was similar to the actions of the people who were willing to reject bribery.

“This is a great achievement for us, we are told to reject our desires and follow what is determined by reason, our minds tells us to do good and bar us from doing bad but human beings are weak and sometimes they are incapable of controlling their lust,” he said.

In this regard, he said the new government should now take lessons from the failure of the Barisan Nasional (BN) which was arrogant and refused to accept the reprimand and advice from the opposition.

“We are always saying that BN is involved on a large scale in bribing and accepting bribes, but now we have won and we do not have to follow their footsteps, don’t be greedy so that once again the people will rise to topple us, this is our promise previously and it must be fulfilled, “

He also urged the people to stick to the principle of rejecting corruption and to help create a developed and competitive nation.

“Like how the people support PH, similarly we hope the people will stick to their struggle to make the nation to be respected and looked up to,” he said. — Bernama