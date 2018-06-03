Police detain lawyer for allegedly threatening DPP with shooting hand sign

The police have detained a lawyer after he was alleged to have threatened a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) at a court in Penang.— Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 3 — The police have detained a lawyer after he was alleged to have threatened a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) at a court here on Thursday.

Sources said the 40-year-old DPP, together with a colleague were in court and had just finished hearing the result of a drug case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act when the incident occurred at 12.50pm.

“As the police were escorting the accused out after the court had ordered him to be hanged, his lawyer allegedly told the accused, “Shoot him when you get out”, showing the hand sign for a pistol, at the DPP.

“The DPP’s colleague witnessed what transpired and informed him,” the sources said here today.

Following the incident, the DPP lodged a police report out of fear for his safety.

In confirming the incident, Penang police chief, Datuk A. Thaiveegan said the police had arrested a lawyer to facilitate investigations, adding that the suspect was released on police bail. — Bernama