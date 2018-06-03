‘What else does MCA want?’ asks Umno vice-president hopeful

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said MCA has no right to denounce Umno for their electoral losses. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Claiming MCA had not pulled its weight in GE14, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the Barisan Nasional (BN) Chinese party has no right to denounce Umno for their electoral losses.

Following the statement made by MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong shifting the blame on Umno, Tajuddin said the government under BN had accommodated to the Chinese community, despite the Chinese-based party’s loss in the 13th general elections.

“What else does MCA want? Umno was not wrong, MCA was wrong. We had given many allocations for Chinese community. Even when they lost in GE13, we appointed ministers and deputy ministers from their party.

“MCA did not do their work. It was the Umno Wanita wing that had gone to the ground and do all the work, day and night,” said Tajuddin at a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, here.

“You tell Wee Ka Siong, it is not fair for him to make that kind of statement. What happened was not because of Umno, we had worked very hard. The problem was that MCA cannot convince the Chinese voters because they (the voters) had already decided that they want the whole government for themselves,” he claimed, adding that the Chinese voters had voted for DAP in order for the Chinese to take over the government.

Yesterday, in an interview with local daily Sin Chew Daily, Wee had said MCA will focus on its survival and no longer be apologists for Umno and that it has shed all its political ties, stating the component party was no longer bound by BN’s spirit to help shoulder Umno’s mistakes.

Wee also said the coalition has no significance as it is just a ghost of its former self.

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa had too responded to the statement and said Umno should stop carrying its Barisan partners and save it from further defeat.

The spat between the duo had led to de-facto Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to call for the dispute to be stopped immediately.