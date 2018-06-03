Dr M: Khairy is best candidate to contest Umno presidency

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hinted that Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin would be the best candidate contesting the party’s presidency in its upcoming polls. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, June 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hinted that Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin would be the best candidate contesting the party’s presidency in its upcoming polls.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said Khairy was an eligible candidate for the post due to the fact that Umno was now deemed as a party in disarray and directionless in its struggle.

“I think the best candidate (for the post of) Umno president is Khairy Jamaluddin,” he told a press conference after chairing the Kedah PH Council Meeting at Seri Mentaloon here.

Also present was Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

On May 22, Umno acting President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that according to the party constitution and regulations, all top posts in Umno — including that of the president, deputy president, vice-presidents and wing chiefs — are open for contest in the next party election. — Bernama