Dr M says Tommy Thomas sole AG nominee, won’t name others

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed that the government had submitted only one name to the palace for the post of Attorney-General. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The government is set on having senior lawyer Tommy Thomas be the next Attorney-General (AG) and will not nominate anyone else, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He confirmed that the government had submitted only one name to the palace, adding that the submission was conducted according to the law, news portal Malaysiakini reported amid uproar over unprecedented choice of a non-Malay and non-Muslim for the post.

“Under the Federal Constitution, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong has to act [to appoint the AG] on the advice of the prime minister.

“So we are holding to that principle,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying.

Malaysiakini cited an unnamed government source saying the submission of Thomas’s nomination was made to the palace a week ago and had received the unanimous support of Pakatan Harapan leaders.

The prime minister also dismissed insinuations that Thomas has close ties with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng which might affect his independence and impartiality if he were appointed AG.

“He has been a lawyer for everybody. Lawyers take cases that gives them some income,” Dr Mahathir was quoted saying further.

Malaysiakini did not state where Dr Mahathir spoke, but national news agency Bernama had earlier reported the PM speaking to reporters in Alor Setar, Kedah this evening on the same issue.

According to Bernama, Dr Mahathir said the government will find a solution to the conflict with the palace over the AG’s appointment.

Various media reports had suggested that the King was not keen on Thomas either due to racial and religious reasons, or because because he preferred to have an AG who has had experience sitting on the Bench.

The Conference of Rulers are scheduled to meet at Istana Negara Tuesday to discuss the appointment of the AG.