E3 2018: What to expect from PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox and more

Crowds wait to enter the Los Angeles Convention Centre on day one of E3 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 3 — Console manufacturers and publishers use the Electronic Entertainment Expo to announce, reveal and preview some of the biggest video games due over the coming year. Here’s when and how to watch the eight big presentations live from PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox, as well as Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Devolver, plus a little preview of what to expect during each one.

Electronic Arts (EA)

June 9, 11am PDT

That’s 2pm EDT, 6pm UTC, 7pm UK, 8pm Central Europe and South Africa, 11.30pm India, then June 10 at 2am in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 3am Japan and South Korea, and 4am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see action games Battlefield V and Anthem, and sports titles in the Fifa Football, Madden NFL, NHL and NBA Live franchises.

Follow it via EA.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Microsoft Xbox

June 10, 1pm PDT

That’s 4pm EDT, 8pm UTC, 9pm UK, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, then 1.30am on June 11 Indian Standard Time, 4am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 5am Japan and South Korea, and 6am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see Crackdown 3, Below, Ashen and The Last Night plus possible second looks at games from promotional partner EA.

Follow it live via xbox.com/e3, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

Bethesda Softworks

June 10, 6.30pm

That’s 9.30pm EDT, and then June 12 at 1.30am UTC, 2.30am UK, 3.30am Central Europe and South Africa, 7am India, 9.30am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 10.30am Japan and South Korea, and 11.30am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see more from Rage 2, Prey and Fallout 76.” Previous games from Bethesda’s studio network include Doom, Wolfenstein II, The Elder Scrolls, Quake and The Evil Within.

Follow it live via Bethesda.net, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Devolver Digital

June 10, 11pm PDT

That’s June 11, 2am EDT, 6am UTC, 7am UK, 8am Central Europe and South Africa, 11.30am India, 2pm Singapore, Malaysia, and China, Beijing, 3pm Japan and South Korea, and 4pm Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see Serious Sam 4, Eitr, Sometimes Always Monsters and, if 2017 was anything to go by, the rest of the games industry thoroughly roasted.

Follow it live via Twitch.

Square Enix

June 11, 11am PDT

2pm EDT, 6pm UTC, 7pm UK, 8pm Central Europe and South Africa, 23.30pm India, then June 12 at 2am Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, and Beijing, China, 3am South Korea and Japan, and 4am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Kingdom Hearts III, Left Alive, Life is Strange 2, Battalion 1944.

Follow it live via e3.square-enix-games.com, YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

Ubisoft

June 11, 1pm PDT

4pm EDT, 8pm UTC, 9pm UK, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, then June 12 at 1.30am India, 4am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Beijing, China, 5am Japan and South Korea, and 6am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see The Division 2, The Crew 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull and Bones, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Transference.

Follow it live via ubisoft.com, YouTube, Twitch, Mixer.

Sony PlayStation

June 11, 6pm PDT

9pm EDT, then June 12 at 1am UTC, 2am UK, 3am Central Europe and South Africa, 6.30am India Standard Time, 9am Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 10am Japan and South Korea, and 11am in Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding.

Follow it live via live.playstation.com, playstation.com/e3, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

Nintendo

June 12, 9am PDT

12pm EDT, 4pm UTC, 5pm UK, 6pm Central Europe and South Africa, 9.30pm India, June 13 at midnight in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 1am Japan and South Korea, 2am Sydney, Australia.

Expect to see Super Smash Bros as the main focus plus ongoing attraction Splatoon 2. Other titles will feature during Treehouse Live, streamed from the show floor June 12-14.

Follow it live via e3.nintendo.com. — AFP-Relaxnews