Portugal's Oliveira wins MotoGP2 at Italian GP

LUCO DI MUGELLO (Italy), June 3 ― Portuguese KTM rider Miguel Oliveira snatched his first win in the MotoGP2 category this season at the Italian Grand Prix in Tuscany.

Oliveira, 23, started from 11th position but clawed his way back to finish ahead of Kalex riders Lorenzo Baldassarri of Italy and Spaniard Joan Mir at 0.184sec and 0.334sec respectively.

Oliveira ― second in the world championship standings ― closes the gap on overall leader Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex), who finished fourth on his home circuit.

Earlier, Spaniard Jorge Martin rode his Honda to a thrilling battle to the line in the MotoGP3 category.

The 20-year-old crossed just 0.019sec ahead of Italian Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) with Italy's Fabio Di Giannantonio (Honda) third at 0.024.

Bezzecchi holds the overall world championship lead with Martin moving up to second place ahead of Honda teammate Di Giannantonio. ― AFP