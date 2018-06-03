Malaysia’s plan to develop Middles Rocks ‘completely legitimate’, Singapore defence minister says

Ng said he was assured that Malaysia understood how crucial the Five Power Defence Arrangements were for the security of Malaysia and Singapore. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― “It’s completely legitimate,” says Singapore Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen on Malaysia’s plans to further develop Middle Rocks, which the International Court of Justice has ruled as belonging to Malaysia.

“As long as it complies with international law, both sides or all countries have a right to what they develop, to take what is necessary for their own needs,” he was quoted as saying by The Straits Times today, at the end of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD).

“And I think it’s legitimate. And for them, they feel they need to develop it. I think it’s good they have said so publicly, so we all understand each other’s’ positions. Just as Singapore will want to develop various aspects as we’ve done, in terms of our islands, for domestic or civilian or security.”

According to the news report, Dr Ng also fondly recounted his first meeting this week with his new Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Sabu, noting with a chuckle that their discussion had also involved talk about Singapore’s best fish briyani.

“That reflects the warmth among Singaporeans and Malaysians in general,” he said.

He said he was assured that Malaysia understood how crucial the Five Power Defence Arrangements were for the security of Malaysia and Singapore.

“And Malaysia, now steered by a new government, wants to maintain if not improve defence ties.”

The report said he had invited Mohamad to visit Singapore Armed Forces units here, and had also been invited to Malaysia.

“So, it was a very good start, very warm start, and I think we’ll get along,” noted Dr Ng.

Mohamad attended the three-day Dialogue which began on June 1. ― Bernama