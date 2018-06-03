Zahid tells Annuar Musa, Ka Siong to stop bickering

Ahmad Zahid said the two leaders should be thinking of ways to make BN a formidable opposition. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 3 ― Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to stop their war of words, saying Umno and MCA still needed each other to strengthen the Barisan Nasional(BN) coalition.

He said their differences were personal and not the stand of their respective parties.

"Loss of Umno and MCA seats in the general election is a reality that should be accepted due to the politics of hatred by the Opposition,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the two leaders should instead be thinking of ways of making BN a formidable opposition.

The quarrel broke out when Ka Siong, who is MCA deputy president, was reported as saying that MCA would no longer shoulder responsibility for Umno’s wrongdoings.

Annuar, Umno’s information, countered, saying the era of Umno “supporting’ MCA was over.

The Opposition coalition of Pakatan Harapan ended six decades of BN rule of the country when it won the 14th general election on May 9. ― Bernama