Education minister warns stern action against those found abusing power

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks at the Ministry of Higher Education in Putrajaya May 31, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, June 3 ― The Ministry of Education will take stern action against any of its officers found to have abused their power in processing applications for the transfer of teachers as viralled in the social website Facebook since yesterday.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said he treated the allegation as a serious matter because it involved the integrity of its officers and an internal inquiry had been initiated to study the issue.

In fact, he said, a police report had also been lodged by a senior official of the ministry today to investigate the owner of the Facebook account in the name of ‘Nur Amirah’ which was said to have viralled the case of power abuse involving payments for processing the application of teachers wishing to be transferred.

“No one is above the law, we treat the allegation which was viralled as serious as we want to ensure that the new administration practised good governance and gives the right (to apply for transfers) to those who are qualified,” he told reporters after officiating the Karangkraf Carnival, here today.

Dr Maszlee added that the application for the transfer for teachers was opened once annually and for this year, the period was from Feb 18 until last March 25 during which a total of 25,332 teachers had applied via the ‘Modul e-GTukar KPM’.

Of the total, 2,133 applications had been approved for the June 2018 session involving the transfer of 1,257 primary school teachers and 876 secondary school teachers.

He added that the highest number of approvals for the transfer applications were given to those following their spouses (951 individuals), duration of service (387 individuals), other valid reasons (368 individuals), chronic diseases (219 individuals), mutual applications (168 individuals), and cases of security threats (40 individuals). ― Bernama