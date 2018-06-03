Rulers to discuss AG Tuesday

The Rulers have not agreed on terminating the services of the incumbent AG Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who has been put on garden leave after the Pakatan Harapan coalition took federal power in the May 9 general election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― The Conference of Rulers will meet on June 5 to discuss the appointment of the next Attorney-General (AG), the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said today.

According to Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Rulers have also not agreed on terminating the services of the incumbent AG Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali who has been put on garden leave after the Pakatan Harapan coalition took federal power in the May 9 general election.

“By Royal Command, letters of invitation to their Royal Highnesses have been issued by the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal on June 1 to deliberate on this matter at Istana Negara on June 5.

“The Malay Rulers have been following this development and consider it their responsibility to help resolve this impasse,” Syed Danial was quoted saying in a statement to The Star news portal.

The palace official said the Rulers have not agreed to the government’s choice of senior lawyer Tommy Thomas for the AG post and cited Article 145 clause (1) and (5) of the Federal Constitution which concerns the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's responsibilities on the appointment of the AG.

Article 145(1) says that the King “shall, on the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint a person who is qualified to be a judge of the Federal Court to be the Attorney-General for the Federation”.

Article 145(5) says the AG “shall hold office during the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and may at any time resign his office and, unless he is a member of the Cabinet, shall receive such remuneration as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may determine”, but with a caveat subject to clause (6).

Article 145(6) clarified that the person holding the AG office immediately before a new one is appointed “shall not be removed from office except on the like grounds and in the like manner as a judge of the Federal Court”.

Media reports on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s reasons for rejecting Thomas have been varied.

According to news portal The Malaysian Insight, the King isn’t keen on the ethnic Indian lawyer due to racial and religious reasons while The Star daily claimed the monarch preferred candidates who have experience sitting on the Bench.

In the latest, national news agency Bernama reported Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad saying in Alor Setar, Kedah this afternoon that his government is working to resolve the conflict of views surrounding the AG appointment, but declined to elaborate.

“Efforts are being made to resolve this problem and it will be of no benefit for me comment now,” he was quoted saying after chairing the Kedah PH council meeting.

Lawyers have expressed concern at the delay and its impact on the current state of legal affairs in the country, saying the AG post is effectively non-functioning with Apandi disallowed from working.