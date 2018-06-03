Get yourself a Nissan: Zero GST brings ‘best deal ever’ from Edaran Tan Chong Motor

Edaran Tan Chong Motor unveils a Raya Sales campaign that features not only zero GST, but with special ‘Duit Raya’ savings thrown in. — Picture courtesy of Edaran Tan Chong Motor

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — This Raya season may be the best time to go get yourself a Nissan, based on Edaran Tan Chong Motor’s (ETCM) introduction of a Raya Sales campaign that features not only zero GST, but with special ‘Duit Raya’ savings thrown in to offer genuine discounted prices for the Nissan range of vehicles to celebrate this Ramadan season.

According to a release from ETCM, this campaign will run throughout the month of June with GST set at zero per cent, on top of which customer will get Duit Raya discounts ranging from RM2,000 to RM13,000 depending on the car model selected.

The net price for a Nissan Almera 1.5L E Auto is now RM59,629.62, which makes it a real bargain. The Grand Livina 1.6L Auto is now available at RM77,968.31, while you can pick up an X-Trail 2.0L Comfort for only RM117,289.93. The newly-launched Serena is available with a RM4,000 discount at RM123,874.84. Probaly the best deal of the month would be the Navara 2.5L V Auto, which is a 2017 run-out model with a whopping RM13,000 discount offered at RM85,595.12, while the Teana is a real steal at RM112,852.55. All the afore-mentioned prices are on-the-road prices without insurance, valid for private registration, P Malaysia only.

Adding to Raya’s merriments, ETCM is rewarding five (5) lucky owners the opportunity to take home an OSIM uLove Massage Chair (worth RM19,988) and other prizes worth up to RM450,000, with a purchase of a new Nissan vehicle. Customers simply have to submit an entry form with their purchase of a new Nissan vehicle.

Members of the public are invited to join the Nissan Test Drive Carnival at selected ETCM showrooms and road shows across the nation.

For more information, visit www.nissan.com.my or call ETCM’s Nissan Customer Care Centre at 1800-88-3838.